The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed all heads of public schools to suspend public activities until further notice.

This directive, the GES say is to prevent the spread of coronavirus following the confirmation of two positive cases in the country.

In a statement issued after a meeting with the Ghana Health Service, Director-General of the GES, Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa said “public activities such as Speech and Prize-Giving Days” have been suspended “until further directives are given by the Director-General.”

Meanwhile, the GES has indicated that educational materials that were prepared in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service have been available for circulation in schools to improve sensitization on the outbreak.

“Regional and District Educational Directors are to ensure that Heads of Schools make the materials readily available to staff and students. Educational Directors are also expected to liaise with their respective Regional and District Health Directors to ensure smooth education campaign in the schools.”

The Ministry of Health on Thursday announced two cases of coronavirus in Ghana.

The Ministry said the persons infected involved a Norwegian national and a Ghanaian worker in Turkey.

According to the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the two persons who tested positive for coronavirus in Ghana have been in the country for about a week.

The report has caused fear and panic among Ghanaians who are calling for stringent measures to prevent the spread of the virus.