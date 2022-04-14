3 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service, GES, has invited the National Investigations Bureau, NIB, to probe allegations of corruption in this year’s Senior High School placement processes.

Some officers of the GES and the Ministry of Education have been accused of taking bribes of up to GHS 7,000 to place students in their preferred schools, bypassing the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

A letter signed by the Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, addressed to the NIB, said the GES will cooperate fully to uncover the truth behind these claims.

“Management of Ghana Education Service will be grateful if your office could launch a full-scale investigation into these allegations to establish their authenticity or otherwise,” the letter said.

The Ministry of Education has also warned that the Computerized School Selection and Placement System personnel found receiving bribes to place prospective first-year Senior High School students in their preferred schools will be made to face the law when caught.

Meanwhile, the School Placement resolution centre in Accra says it has resolved about 95% of the concerns brought before it.

The Deputy Coordinator of the Free SHS Secretariat, Nana Afrah Sika-Mensah, says they hope to resolve all outstanding issues by the end of next week.

“The numbers have reduced drastically so as it stands now, we still have to address 90 to 95 percent of their issues. We don’t have a lot of issues.”

“If we are not able to resolve all issues by close of Friday, then probably next week, we may come around to take their issues and resolve them,” she said.

Source: citifmonline