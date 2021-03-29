2 hours ago

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, says the Ghana Education Service (GES) has not rescinded its directive to Achimota School over the admission of two Rastafarian students, Tyrone Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea.

“I don’t think GES rescinded anything", the Minister said, adding that "the Chief Director of the Education Ministry together with the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, the parents and the headmistress have been in meetings. They’ve been meeting. Thursday, there was a long meeting here. We will find a solution to the crisis and thereafter GES will issue a directive to all headmasters and headmistresses as to what to do in such a situation."

The two Rastafarian students were were directed by the Achimota School to cut their dreadlocks or forfeit their admission into the school.

The Education Minister who was speaking with Joy News, as monitored by Ghanaguardian.com on the March 29 edition of Morning News on Accra based Joy Fm, indicated that once the controversies are addressed, the Director-Director of GES will issue fresh guidelines to all heads of Senior High Schools with regards to the handling of issues of such nature.

Meanwhile, the students at the centre of the controversies have been emphatic their stance, saying they would rather lose their place in the school than succumb to pressure to have their hair cut.