1 hour ago

The Government through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has presented a total of 365 double cabin Isuzu pickups and 493 motorbikes to the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other agencies under the Ministry of Education.

These presentations according to the Vice President, H.E Alhaji Dr Mamudu Bawumia, is a continuous demonstration of the government committed to ensuring that logistics are available to Institutions for their efficiency and effective administration.

All two hundred and sixty (260) District Education offices have been allocated a pick up each and a number of motorbikes for circuit supervision.

These vehicles have arrived timely as Education Directors, particularly, the newly created Districts for some time now decried the absence of vehicles and motorbikes for operational purposes.

“It’s the expectation of government that these vehicles will go a long way to promote quality supervision in our schools to inure improved learning outcomes”, the Vice President remarked.

The Director-General of the Ghana Education, Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, in an appreciation remarks, promised on behalf of his Directors to put the vehicles to good use to be able to realize the desired outcomes out of the usage of the logistics.