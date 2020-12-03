2 hours ago

The Ghana Education Education (GES) has announced the release of shortlisted teachers who applied for the recruitment.

The shortlisted applicants are said to include persons who completed and passed the College of Education examinations in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The persons are said to have also passed the teacher licensure exam and completed the mandatory national service.

This was announced in a statement signed and issued by the Deputy Director-General of GES, Anthony Boateng.

The statement indicated appointment letters are ready and accessible on their website www.gespromotions.gov.gh at a fee of GH₵10.00.

The appointees are expected to report to the Regional Directors with their appointment letters, certificates and other documents for further directives before reporting to the school.

Read the full statement below: