A Mathematics teacher of the Sawla Senior High School (SHS) in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region, Ernest Ocloo, has been summarily dismissed after he was caught raping a female student of the school in the Staff Common Room in November last year.

Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa in the sack letter copied the sector Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh said “Mr. Ernest Ocloo has been involved in sexual misconduct with several female students of Sawla Senior High School. He admitted to having sexual intercourse with a female student in the staff common room on the 11th of November, 2019 and claimed it was consensual”

It added “It is the expectation of Management that this will act as a deterrence to all staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES) that such conduct will not be countenanced,” the letter cautioned.

Snippets of information gathered by MyNewsGh.com indicate that the randy mathematics teacher late last year, subjected his student ‘fiancé’ to several bouts of sex using the table in the staff common room as a makeshift bed until the victim became unconscious.

He was said to have sought the assistance of a colleague to resuscitate the partially naked unconscious female student which leaked the information leading to the headmaster lodging an official complaint with the police and he was subsequently arrested.

Though the unnamed victim in her caution statement to the police insists she was not raped as claimed by the authorities of the school and that they had consensual sex but she passed out as a result of the excitement, security agencies would not take any of that in view of the evidence available.

Colleague Tutors at the Sawla Senior High School, however, suspect a frame-up by the authorities just to get the teacher out of the school over unknown reasons.

Source: Mynewsgh.com