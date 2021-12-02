1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak will play against Algerian side JS Saoura in the second leg of the CAF Confederations Cup clash tie.

The Ghanaian champions hold a 2-0 advantage after defeating the Algerian side last Sunday in a game they dominated and should have scored more goals.

Hearts scored with goals from creative midfielder Ibrahim Salifu and the second goal from his replacement Isaac Agyenim Boateng in the second half.

The phobians have endured a difficult start to their title defence as they are yet to win a match this season in the Ghana Premier League after four matches with three draws and a defeat against AshGold.

Speaking in an interview with West FM the former Legon Cities coach urged his younger colleague Samuel Boadu to get a video analyst and not be defensive against JS Souara.

"Coach Samuel Boadu should allow Video Analyst to help him, Hearts shouldn’t be too much defensive against JS Saoura, they only have to be careful at defense and play their normal game.

“Hearts should attack strongly, Afriyie Barnie and others should be fast whenever they’re attacking.

“Samuel Boadu and his team shouldn’t panic, they should plan well for the game." He landed

The game will kick off on Sunday December 5, 2021 at 4:45pm.