The Black Stars of Ghana shares their coach with German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund where the Ghana coach is an assistant trainer.

While coaches for other nations are busily working on their teams full time ahead of the Mundial which starts in barely 12 days' time, Otto Addo is stuck with the Dortmund job until at least for now.

The German side will release Otto Addo to Ghana on 12th November five days before Ghana's final game against Switzerland before facing Portugal on November 24.

Borussia Dortmund will play their final Bundesliga match before the World Cup break against Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday, November 11 after which they will let go of Otto Addo.

The German side has communicated this arrangement with the Ghana Football Association(GFA) who have no choice but to accept it.

Many Ghanaians including former player Joe Addo have criticized the GFA on why they will send a part-time coach to the biggest football event in the world which is the World Cup while every nation has a substantive coach who is fully focused on just the national team's job.

But GFA President Kurt Okraku recently descended heavily on the former player claiming he was spewing negativity.

Addo in a recent interview revealed that he made it clear to the GFA from day one that he could only take charge of the Black Stars on an interim basis.

“The association had already asked me to coach in February, but at that time their priority was on someone who could work permanently for Ghana,” he told the World Soccer Magazine.

“The offer was a great honour for me. In the talks, I made it clear that I could do the national team job on an interim basis and as a dual function with my Dortmund work. I think as a national coach you should also live in the country you work for in the long term.

“Of course, many things can also be organised and delegated remotely in the short term. But I see myself staying in Germany, at least for the next few years.”

Ghana is in group H alongside Portugal, Korea and Uruguay and is expected to release it finals 26-man squad in the coming days.