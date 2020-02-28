1 hour ago

The Auditor General, Mr. Yaw Daniel Dumelevo has incurred the wrath of former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, after the AG released the controversial GetFund report

According to Mr. Kokofu, the AG did a "copy and paste" work his audit report.

To him, the Auditor-General has always been doing things wrongly and alluded to some of his previous works which have landed him in court.

“When you look at past reports of the Auditor General, Mr. Daniel Yaw Domelevo, there have been couple issues raised about how he conducts checks before he publishes his reports to the extent that there is an issue in court regarding his conduct as Auditor-General, and now the report about the GETFund Scholarship”, he argued.

Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Henry Kokofu bemoaned the lack of due diligence on the part of the A-G in the discharge of his duties.

“In view of these incidents, it makes you wonder if you should trust and rely on the work and report of the Auditor-General when it is published. I am not an auditor or an accountant but the word ‘audit’ can be found in the dictionary and it simply means to ‘to go over’ or ‘go through’”, he indicated.

To him, the letter that the Auditor General, Mr. Yaw Domelevo wrote to the lawyer of the affected Deputy Minister of Agric, suggests that the Auditor General simply published the raw information provided by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) Secretary.

“It means that his department does not cross-check any information they receive but his office should be the final point to check for authenticity before making the information public. The point I am making is that he copies and pastes and if that is the case, then what kind of work are they doing over there that the state is wasting resources and salaries on them?”, he quizzed.

“So, they are being paid every month to do copy and paste work. What kind of work are they doing for him to praise himself as Auditor-General? For a long time, the Board at the Auditor-General Department and the Auditor-General are not in good terms and so if the Board is involved in the work the Auditor-General, the Board would have seen the anomaly and work on the report before they are published”, he fumed.