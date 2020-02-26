18 minutes ago

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has vehemently chided Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo for being biased and unfair over conduct by the Auditor General on the GETFund, which found that over 2,000 scholarships were awarded to undeserving people including politicians.

According to him, Mr. Yaw Domelevo is not doing his work well as expected because is not only politicians who benefited from the GETFund scholarships hence he doesn’t understand why the Auditor General will decide to bring out name of top politicians who solicited the funds from the thousands of Ghanaians who benefited from the GETFund scholarship scheme.

“Are politicians not Ghanaians? So if you are a politician it means you can’t benefit from scholarships? The Auditor-General is doing a bad job and I want to say that on record. He is very biased, unfair, and unprofessional which must not be tolerated in any auditing firm,” John Boadu told Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“The man is not on top of the job and does not know the job, are politicians extraordinary human beings? Can’t we also benefit from the state, how can you be so selective and unprofessional to select few politicians from many Ghanaians who benefited from the scholarships,” John Boadu added.

The Auditor-General has come under intense criticism over the publication of a performance audit of the GETFund scholarship administration.

Background

The Auditor-General has indicted the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) for “illegally” funding foreign scholarships.

A performance audit report from the Auditor-General said the GETFund Secretariat “breached the object of the fund and administered the scholarship themselves.”

The Auditor-General concluded that the failings of the GETFund led to brilliant but needy students being deprived of scholarship in favor of politicians in some cases.

The Ministry of Education has moved to correct what it believes to be wrong impressions being circulated about who qualifies for a Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) scholarship.

Director of Communications at the Ministry, Ekow Vincent Asafuah, said his understanding of the law that governs the fund, Act 581, does not stipulate that the scholarship should be given to only needy-but-brilliant students.