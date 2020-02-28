6 minutes ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s Constituency Chairman for Nhyiaeso in Kumasi, Mr. Ernest Afayam has thrown a dig at beneficiaries of Education Trust Fund (GETFund) scholarship calling them to render accounts to the good people of Ghana.

According to the NDC Chair, it is surprising any Member of Parliament (MP) will receive such a whopping amount as a scholarship package and spend them within two to three weeks at the expense of ensuring developments are brought to their constituents.

"It is good that beneficiaries will come out and tell us how they were able to spend the money for a short time. I think if the money came from their own pocket, they will spend it judiciously", Mr. Ernest Afayam spoke on Kumasi-based Otec FM.

"It is serving their own interest if they allow the office of the Special Prosecutor investigate them", the NDC Chairman added during a panel discussion monitored by reporter, Kwabena Danso-Dapaah.

Some ministers in the Akufo-Addo government and other government appointees have been listed as beneficiaries of GETFund scholarships, which are meant for needy but brilliant students.

Education Minister Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, Procurement Minister and Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo as well as the Executive Secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Prince Hamidu Armah have all benefitted from the scheme.

The Education Minister is listed as studying National and International Security at Harvard University, receiving $12,800 for living expenses and $11,200 as tuition fees.

Procurement Minister Sarah Adwoa Safo is also listed studying at the Harvard Kennedy School enjoying $12,800 in allowances with $17,004 in tuition fees.

Dr Armah is studying Philosophy in Education at the University of Aberdeen, which comes with a benefit of £38,400 for living expense in addition to £33,000 for tuition fees.