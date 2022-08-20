16 hours ago

US-based Ghanaian soldier Samuel Kusi has disclosed that he left for the US with his passion for the army. He could not join the Ghana Armed Forces because he had no ‘connections.’

Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide on SVTV Africa, Samuel mentioned that the process to join the US Army was the easiest compared to Ghana. He revealed that he did not pay a cent, nor did he need to be properly connected to get through.

“I wanted to join the military in Ghana, but as you know, it is all about ‘whom you know.’ If you don’t know anyone, it is tough to get through, so I gave it up to become a teacher. I had an interest in it, but if you don’t have money, no one cares,” he said.

According to Samuel, he got the opportunity to travel to America through their visa lottery program and left Ghana in 2017. Samuel added that he worked for a while when he got to the US before joining the army.

“I worked as a flight ticketing agent and a barista at Star Bucks for seven months. Eventually, I met a Ghanaian military recruiter who helped me with the process. You don’t need to buy forms or pay anybody to join. The recruiter picked me up from my house to her office and explained the benefits and everything else.

"Why is it so hard to get into the Ghana Army? They will sell 5000 forms and pick just 500 people, and 300 of them used protocol. In the US, you don’t queue, but they will pick you up and drop you off after,” he explained.

Samuel mentioned some of the benefits of joining the US army; educational benefits, free accommodation and feeding, choose to work full time or as a reserve.

Watch the full video below: