Mubarak Wakaso of Ghana during the International Friendly match between South Africa and Ghana at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban South Africa on 11 October 2016 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has allayed fears that China based Mubarak Wakaso could infect the Black Stars camp with the novel Corona virus which emanated from China and has killed more than 2000 people.

Mubarak Wakaso signed for Jiangsu Sunning from Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves in the January transfer window but is yet to kick a ball for his new side since the Chinese Super League has been suspended because of the Corona virus epidermic.

According the GFA spokesperson, the combative midfielder who joined the Chinese Super League side in January is yet to step foot in China as he had his medical examination in Dubai where the team was on a training tour before returning to Ghana.

“ Mubarak Wakaso has not been to China since he joined Chinese club Jiansu Sinun in January. Wakaso joined the team in Dubai for medicals and he has been there until he returned back to Ghana few days ago” he told Accra based Angel Fm.