The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a significant boost for all 20 Women Premier League Clubs ahead of the 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League season. Fuel support has been provided to each club through the loading of funds onto the Goil GOCard.

In line with the GFA’s commitment to easing the financial burden faced by Women's League clubs, GOIL has pledged GHc420,000 worth of fuel support for the season.

This initiative aims to alleviate transportation costs and facilitate smoother operations for the clubs.

As part of the support, each of the 10 Southern-based Women’s Premier League clubs has received GHc10,000 worth of fuel, while the 10 Northern sector Women’s Premier League clubs have benefited from GHc12,000 worth of fuel loaded onto their GOCard.

GOIL, a steadfast partner of the GFA since 2022, has been instrumental in providing fuel support to clubs in both the Division One League and the Women’s Premier League.

The GFA extends its heartfelt appreciation to GOIL for its continuous commitment to football development in Ghana.

This generous gesture by GOIL will significantly ease the transportation expenses of the Women Premier League clubs, allowing them to direct more resources towards their preparations for the upcoming season.

The GFA remains confident that its collaboration with GOIL will further flourish, contributing to the continual growth and advancement of women's football across the country.