Clubs in the Ghana Premier League, the Division One League and the Women’s Premier League are reminded that 12pm on Friday, March 19, 2021 is the deadline for the submission of 30 player Team Squad List and 10 Technical Team List (including 2 logistics officers, coaches, medical officers etc.).

As usual, the squad list should include the position of the player e.g. GK, MF, team captain and jersey numbers.

Clubs should take note that registered jersey numbers would remain unchanged for the season and two players can use the same jersey during the season.

No squad list amendments SHALL be entertained by the GFA after the deadline and clubs SHALL be solely responsible for any issue in relation to the club squad list for the rest of the season.