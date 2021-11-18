3 hours ago

The Club Licensing Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced the list of approved coaches and other Technical staff members in Zone Three ahead of the 2021/22 Division One League season which is scheduled to commence this weekend.

Division One League clubs are to take note that a staff who haven't been granted either an approval or dispensation is ineligible to sit on the bench during League matches. The decision is without prejudice to the registration status in the FIFA Connect System. Clubs with NIL beside their staff did not either provide the Technical Staff List and additional documents to support the list.

Clubs with No Info beside their staff did not attach the necessary License Certificate and appointment letter to support the information.

TECHNICAL STAFF LIST - DOL ZONE 3