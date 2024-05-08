1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the Registration Window for the 2024/25 football season will open on Monday, June 20, 2024 for all affiliate clubs.

The opening of the registration window is in accordance with the GFA Regulations which makes provisions for the opening of registration before commencement of each football season.

Activity Deadline:

Opening of Registration Window - Monday, June 10, 2024 at 00:01 GMT

Closure of Registration Window - Sunday, August 25, 2024 at 23:59 GMT

Deadline for Responding to all Queried Registration - Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 23:59 GMT

All clubs are expected to complete their registration before the deadline. Clubs are to note that there shall be no extension and the deadline SHALL be enforced strictly.

As the 2024/2025 registration opens on June 10, 2024, the following Directives are to be observed strictly:

1. All queries for 2024/2025 season on club’s dashboard when vetted after June 9, 2024 will revert to 2023/2024 season and therefore clubs will have to renew the registration of the players again for the 2024/2025 season.

2. Payment for registration licenses MUST be made before applications can be submitted for vetting, hence proof of payment must be submitted to the Finance Department to update the club’s payment wallet.

3. The payment rates are as follows:

i. for a Professional Player GHS50,

ii. Amateur Players GHS10,

iii. Team and Club Officials GHS50 each.

Kindly note that Minimum payment SHALL not be less than GHc500

4. All registration payments must be made to the GFA MOMO Number 055 792 7057 and proof of payment sent to [email protected].

5. Please, payment for registration on the deadline day SHALL NOT be accepted.

6. Wrong, fake, fraudulent, and unreadable documents SHALL be rejected in the system and a new application shall attract a new fee.

7. All queries must be responded to within three (3) working days, otherwise the registration shall be rejected.

8. GHANA CARD shall be the only proof of identity for the registration of new players and officials. For players below 15 years of age, Passport or digital birth certificate shall be used. All foreign players must use their passport.

9. Old passport pictures in the system must be changed to current pictures. Old passport pictures shall be rejected.

10. All Professional transfers of players both domestic and international must be done in the TMS before registration can be completed in the FIFA Connect registration system.

11. Clubs are to ensure that they check the player’s name in the system, before registering a player as a new player to avoid double registration and sanctions.

12. Where a club refuses to release an amateur player to a new club, the GFA shall release the amateur player to the new club in accordance with the FIFA Regulations.

13. Where a club refuses to counter instruct a transfer request in the Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS) when there is a transfer agreement, the GFA shall declare the said player free and all benefits in the transfer agreement will be nullified.

14. “Responsibility for the truthfulness of information on players’ registration lies with the clubs and not with the GFA” per the FIFA and GFA Regulations.

Once again, the Association wishes to remind all clubs to be mindful of the import of deadlines, the strict compliance regime and the consequences thereof, following the failure to adhere to them.