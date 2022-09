26 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association has announced dates for the 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League competition(WPL).

The WPL is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 7, 2022 and will end on May 19, 2023.

The first round of the season will end between February 3-6, 2023 with the second round set to begin from February 10-13.

Below are the dates for the new season: