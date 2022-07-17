1 hour ago

The 2021/22 League has come to a successful end with Asante Kotoko SC emerging as worthy Champions after 34 round of games.

Meanwhile, Eleven Wonders FC, WAFA and Elmina Sharks FC have been relegated to their respective zones in the Division One League.

AshantiGold SC have been demoted to the Regional Division Two League beginning from the 2022/23 football season following the decision of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

As a result, the Miners who finished 7th in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, suffers demotion to Division Two.

In accordance with the residual powers given to the Executive Council by the GFA Statutes on matters not specifically provided for, the Council will come up with the modalities on how to replace the Miners in the 2022/23 Premier League.