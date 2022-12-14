7 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to announce to the 48 Division One League Clubs that their Goil fuel cards are ready for collection.

It will be recalled that during the last Ordinary congress, President Simeon-Okraku announced that each Division One League club will be supported with fuel worth GHc10,000 to alleviate some of their transportation costs.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has since made an upward adjustment of the amount to GHc15,000 each to the 48 clubs totaling GHc720,000. The fuel would be provided in two tranches – GHc10,000 and GHc5000 respectively.

Clubs are hereby informed that the first tranche of GHc10,000 to each club is ready for use when the Division One League resumes in January 2023. Representatives of the 48 Division One League Clubs are to contact the GFA Secretariat in Accra for their Goil fuel cards.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 announced the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) as an official fuel partner worth $200,000 for a two-year period.