The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce to the general public that two Premier League matches have been postponed.

This is due to Asante Kotoko’s Total CAF Confederation cup matches against Entente Setif.

The Ghanaian giants will play the Algerian side on Sunday, 14 February 2021 in Accra before they travel to Setif for the 2nd leg one week later.

As a result, the match between Asante Kotoko and rivals Hearts of Oak as well as King Faisal versus Asante Kotoko have been rescheduled.

Asante Kotoko's match day 14 tie against Hearts of Oak will now come off on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Accra sports stadium. While the match day 15 contest against King Faisal take place on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Ohene Ameyaw park in Techiman.

All stakeholders are to take note of the changes and act accordingly.