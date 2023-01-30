45 minutes ago

Division One League Clubs are hereby informed that the second tranche of the Melcom shopping vouchers are ready for collection.

This follows President Simeon-Okraku’s announcement at the last congress that each Division One League club will be supported with GHc5,000 Melcom shopping voucher and fuel worth GHc10,000 to alleviate some of their expenditure costs.

The Melcom Shopping Vouchers of GHc5,000 each was to be paid in two instalments to the 48 clubs amounting to GHc240,000 in total.

Division One League clubs are hereby informed that the second tranche of GHc3,000 Melcom Shopping Vouchers to each club are ready for use and representatives of the clubs are to contact the GFA Secretariat Melcom Voucher for collection.

On the fuel allocation, the Executive Council made upward adjustment of the Goil fuel allocation amount to GHc15,000 each to the 48 DOL clubs totalling GHc720,000.

The first tranche of Goil fuel allocation of GHc10,000 each to the 48 DOL Clubs have been loaded already on the Goil GoCards of each club. The second tranche of GHc5,000 fuel allocation is expected to be loaded in the last week of February.

The Melcom Group of Companies consists of five separate entities: Melcom Limited, Century Industries Limited, Crown star Electronic Industries Limited, Melcom Travels Limited, and Melcom Care Foundation.

Established in 1989, Melcom Limited, the first company of Melcom Group, is one of Ghana’s premiere retail chains. Apart from capturing an extensive retail market share with a network of 51 Melcom retail outlets and 10 cash ‘n’ carry depots spread all over Ghana, the Group is well-diversified into other industries as well.