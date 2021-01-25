4 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the second window registration for the 2020/21 season will be opened from 00:01am on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 and close at exactly 11:59pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

However, the International Transfer Window and the Domestic Transfer Window will be opened from 00:01 on Friday, February 12 and close at exactly11:59 pm on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Clubs are to note that applications which do not meet the correct STANDARDS SHALL BE REJECTED rather than be queried as queries are for only minor corrections.

All clubs are to take note and transfer and register their players within these stated dates. Kindly note that there SHALL BE NO extension of the deadlines.