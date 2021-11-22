3 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce to Media personnel who applied for Accreditation to cover the domestic competitions to pick up their cards at the secretariat.

Persons who find their names in the attached list should contact the Communications Department from today, Monday, November 22 from 11am - 5pm.

Journalists are kindly advised to come along with ID cards or authority notes from their Heads of Department for easy identification and collection.

Other media persons who submitted their applications will be duly informed when their cards are ready via the GFA's website.

The GFA however wishes to inform all media personnel that the use of the Accreditation cards will subject to terms and conditions including but not limited to the areas indicated on the card.

ACCREDITATION PRINTED LIST 3