3 hours ago

Following the Decision of the CAF Disciplinary Committee, the GFA has today officially written to CAF to express its intentions to appeal against the CAF Disciplinary Decision to the CAF Appeals Board.

The Ghana Football Association has expressed its readiness to contest the decision of the CAF Disciplinary Committee concerning two U17 players.

As a result the GFA has paid the relevant appeal filing fees in accordance with Article 58 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

The GFA will send the Statement of case of Appeal containing the reasons for the Appeal within the further seven (7) days allowed per Article 55 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.