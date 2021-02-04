16 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has commended Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC for adhering to all the Covid-19 protocols set out by the Association at match venues to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, who played against Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium in a match day 13 fixture, ensured all fans allowed into the stadium had nose masks on and practiced social distance whilst seated in the stands. At Dawu, Dreams FC also abided by all the Covid-19 protocols when they hosted WAFA.

Dreams FC ensured there was proper demarcation of all the protocols. Also, the GFA wishes to commend the Public Relations Officer for Aduana who in a video was seen with a megaphone at a match venue where he was educating the supporters on the need to abide by all the Covid-19 protocols which include social distancing and wearing of mask.

Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak have already been slapped with a ban of playing matches behind closed doors after breaking the Covid-19 safety protocols during their 2-0 derby defeat to Great Olympics.

The GFA entreats all clubs in the Premier League, Women’s League and the Division one League to follow and abide by the COVID-19 protocols in other to help stop the spread of the virus.