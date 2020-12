1 hour ago

The match officials for Matchweek 4 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season have been appointed.

Below are Match officials for Day 4 of the GPL:

DATE MATCH / VENUE MATCH OFFICIALS THURS 03/12/20 ELMINA SHARKS VS ADUANA VENUE: NDUOM STADIUM TIME: 6PM (STARTIMES LIVE) REFEREE: DANIEL LARYEA ASSIST: DAVID ADDICO AND JASPER ADENYO 4TH REFEREE: MAXWELL HANSON MC: MICHAEL NTOW VMO: JONATHAN NELSON ACKON FRIDAY 04/12/20 HEARTS OF OAK VS KARELA UNITED VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM TIME: 6PM (STARTIMES LIVE) REFEREE: GABRIEL OPOKU ARHIN ASSIST: PAUL ATIMAKA AND FRANCIS B. ARTHUR 4TH REFEREE: BASHIRU DAUDA MC: MOSES ABAIDOO MENSAH VMO: RAYMOND ACKUMEY FRIDAY 04/12/20 KING FAISAL VS INTER ALLIES VENUE: TECHIMAN TIME: 3PM REFEREE: MAALE IMGERDE IREME ASSIST: SINTIM MUSAH AND KENNETH TWENEBOAH-KODUA 4TH REFEREE: ALI MUSAH MC: NANA BOAMAH DARKO VMO: OBED ANANE-FRIMPONG GFA CAMERAMAN: KOJO SASSAH SAT 05/12/20 BEREKUM CHELSEA VS LIBERTY VENUE: GOLDEN CITY PARK TIME: 3PM REFEREE: ABDUL LATIFF QADIR ASSIST: ALI TIMUAH BAAH AND PROSPER AVINOU 4TH REFEREE: CLEMENT K. NKUAH MC: MOHAMMED ALHASSAN VMO: PRECIOUS SEMEVOH GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA SUN 06/12/20 GREAT OLYMPICS VS DWARFS VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM TIME: 3PM REFEREE: ALFAA BA-ADEY ASSIST: FREEMAN AWULOO AND ALHASSAN ABDUL RAUF 4TH REFEREE: AKUDZI MARTINS MC: ANDREWS TAMAKLOE VMO: RAYMOND ACKUMEY GFA CAMERAMAN: ELVIS MENSAH SAT 05/12/20 DREAMS FC VS LEGON CITIES VENUE: DAWU PARK TIME: 3PM REFEREE: JACOB ADUWTERA ASSIST: ERIC NDEBUGRI AND ALHASSAN ABDULAI 4TH REFEREE: ABDULAI IBRAHIM MC: THOMAS NUNOO VMO: RICHARD ACHORE GFA CAMERAMAN: HERBERT SEMEVOH SAT 05/12/20 ELEVEN WONDERS VS WAFA VENUE: TECHIMAN TIME: 3PM REFEREE: AWURISA ANDREWS ASSIST: PETER DAWSA AND BAWA HARUNA 4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBARU MC: PAUL AYAMBA VMO: OBED ANANE FRIMPONG GFA CAMERAMAN: KOJO SASSAH

