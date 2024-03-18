2 hours ago

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken a significant stride towards enhancing public engagement by bolstering its Communications Unit with the addition of Patrick Akoto and Tophic Abdul Kadir (Sheikh).

Patrick Akoto, who served as the Director of Communications for the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League champions Medeama since 2016, steps into the role of Senior Manager, Communications.

Throughout his tenure at Medeama Sporting Club, Patrick played a pivotal role in establishing the club as a dynamic and forward-thinking brand within the Ghanaian football community.

His extensive experience, including positions with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and Ghana's premier football website, Ghanasoccernet, underscores his expertise in media management and communications.

Joining him is Tophic Abdul Kadir, appointed as Senior Manager, Communications.

With a diverse background in education and journalism, Tophic brings a wealth of experience, including coverage of prestigious international football tournaments such as the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations.

His tenure as General Manager of BYF Academy, now Nations FC, and contributions to the Division One League Board further demonstrate his commitment to football administration and development.

These appointments signify a strategic move by the GFA to fortify its communications capabilities, aiming to foster greater transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

Both Patrick and Tophic bring proven track records and diverse skill sets to their roles, poised to contribute significantly to the Association's mission of promoting and elevating Ghanaian football on both national and international stages.