45 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association has cut the sod for the construction of the betPawa Park at the Ghamaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

The betPawa Park is one of the investments that Premier League headline sponsor betPawa seeks to make in Ghana football for the next three seasons following the decision to sponsor the Ghana Premier League. This would be a standard FIFA pitch capable of hosting International matches, a changing room, VIP stand and a sitting capacity worth about Three Hundred Thousand dollars ($300,000) every year.

The project which is expected to take off in September will be situated at the Technical Centre of the Football Association at Prampram.

The ground breaking event was done by President Simeon-Okraku and shareholder Oluwatosin Ajibade in the full glare of the GFA Executive Council, staff of the Ghana Football Association and the media.

The Ghana Football Association in August 2022, announced betPawa as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League for the next three seasons.