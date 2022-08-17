43 minutes ago

The leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will hold a meeting with the 18 Premier League Clubs and betPawa at 11am on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the GFA Board Room in Accra.

The meeting will discuss among others, the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season, the betPawa sponsorship and related matters.

Each Premier League Club is expected to nominate one representative for the meeting. The Ghana Football Association recently unveiled betPawa as the headline sponsor of the Premier League for the next three seasons.