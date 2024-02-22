45 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Simeon-Okraku and Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif have paid a visit to the Black Queens in Accra, accompanied by Deputy Sports Minister Evans Bobie (Hon.) and Management Committee Chairperson Dr. Gifty Oware Mensah.

The purpose of their visit was to reassure the players of the unwavering support from the football fraternity and to offer encouragement ahead of their crucial match against Zambia.

During the visit, President Simeon-Okraku emphasized the importance of the upcoming game and urged the players to remain committed despite the anticipated challenges.

Minister Mustapha Ussif echoed this sentiment, assuring the team of the ministry's dedication to fulfilling all promises made, including clearing any outstanding bonuses.

In response, Captain Portia Boakye expressed gratitude to the President, the Honorable Minister, and their delegation for their support. She also affirmed the team's readiness to face Zambia and reiterated their determination to achieve success on the field.

The Black Queens are gearing up to take on the Copper Queens of Zambia in the first leg of the third round Olympic qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 pm.

With the backing of the football fraternity and the assurance of support from government officials, the team is poised to give their all in pursuit of victory.