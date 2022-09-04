34 minutes ago

GFA President Kurt ES Okraku was at the Airforce Base in Burma Camp when the victorious Black Queens flew into the country from Abuja in the late hours of Saturday.

The home based senior national team beat their Nigerian counterparts 5-4 on penalties after the Super Eagles managed to equal Ghana’s 2-0 win in Cape Coast last weekend.

Speaking to the players at the Airforce base, the GFA President stated that he’s proud of the team’s achievements throughout the qualification process.

“I am here to thank and congratulate you. Before you travelled we had a lengthy conversation and indeed you’ve gone to Abuja to make the nation proud.

“My mission here tonight is to express the gratitude of the GFA and the nation to each one of you for the honor done our dear country. You went in there to seek qualification and no matter the challenges you were able to qualify.

The GFA President stresses on the importance of dealing qualification especially after Ghana’s absence from the CHAN competition since 2014.

we couldn’t make it and you guys have done it”, he added.

On Coach Annor Walker, the GFA boss recalled the confidence the association reposed in him when he was named as Gead Coach of the Black Galaxies and also thanked him for his achievements.

“I want to thank coach Annor Walker for this achievement. I remember the day we gave him this job I promised him that he has the confidence of the FA. Today he and his assistants have vindicated us for the confidence we had in them”, he intimated.

The leadership of the GFA and the Ministry of Youth & Sports are expected to meet the players and technical team later on Sunday before they depart to their respective clubs.

The Black Galaxies delegation to Abuja was led by Management Committee chairman Dr To y Aubynn, Terry Aidam, Alhaji Yahaya Sadugu and other GFA officials.