The Ghana Football Association regrets to announce the loss of George Offei Simeon-Okraku, father of Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association.

The late George Offei Simeon-Okraku passed on Sunday, November 21, 2021. He was Ninety-Six (96) years old.

The Association is saddened by this unfortunate event and sends its condolence to the Okraku family for this great loss.

May his soul Rest In Peace!