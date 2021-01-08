4 hours ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E.S Okraku has filed his nominations to contest for the Confederation of African Football's Executive Committee position.

CAF will hold elections on the 12th March 2021 to determine the leadership of the continental governing body with the current CAF President Ahmad Ahmad banned five years by FIFA.

The committee also authorised a total of 13 candidates to take part in the elections for the Executive Committee, with a further three needing additional verifications.

It is a position which was once occupied by his disgraced predecessor Mr Kwasi Nyantakyi who until his sack was CAF Vice President.

Authorised candidates:



Wadie Jary (Tunisia)



Mustapha Ishola Raji (Liberia)



Djibrilla Hima Hamidou (Niger)



Edwin Simeon- Okraku (Ghana)



Adoum Djibrine (Chad)



Suleiman Waberi (Djibouti)



Isayas Jira (Ethiopia)



Feizal Ismael Sidat (Mozambique)



Elvis Raja Chetty (Seychelles)



Maclean Cortez Letshwithi (Botswana)



Kanizat Ibrahim (Comoros)



Patricia Rajeriarison (Madagascar)



Lawson Hogban-Latré-Kayti Edzona (Togo)

Candidates requiring additional verifications:



Mamadou Antonio Souaré (Guinea)



Seidou Mbombo Njoya (Cameroun)



Arthur De Almeida E. Silva (Angola)

In addition the for candidates for the Fifa Council are subject to eligibility checks carried out by football's world governing body and those decisions will be announced in due course.