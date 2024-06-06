12 minutes ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the French Embassy for its pivotal role in establishing the Coaching Exchange Program between the GFA and the France Football Federation (FFF).

His appreciation was conveyed during a short address on the occasion of the visit by the Ambassador of France to Ghana, Jules Armand Aniambossou, and his delegation to the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, where the program is currently being conducted.

In his speech, the GFA President recounted the critical role played by the French Embassy in facilitating the partnership with the FFF. He highlighted how this collaboration has made the Coaching Exchange Program a reality, thus creating an invaluable opportunity for knowledge transfer and skills development.

"We are deeply grateful to the French Embassy for their unwavering support and commitment to this initiative," the GFA President remarked.

“I’m happy that through the French Embassy here in Accra, led by your good self, and the France Football Federation, we have this unique and amazing platform to share and exchange knowledge and to learn."

"This partnership with the France Football Federation is a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance the quality of football coaching in Ghana," he added.

“When this opportunity came up, we didn’t hesitate at all. We grabbed it in order to create opportunities for our Coaches, our Players and our officials to learn. So, from the trip to Clairefontaine, the second leg is happening here today. Again, through your able leadership and through the support of the France Football Federation. Thank you very much.”

The Coaching Exchange Program has brought two experienced coaches from France; International Training Expert Lafargue Jean-Claude and Ludovic Debru, who represented the Technical Director of the FFF, as well as the Director of Coach Education for the GFA Desmond Ofei to train 23 female national team and club coaches. This initiative is part of the GFA's broader strategy to build the capacity of local coaches, ensuring they are equipped with the latest coaching techniques and methodologies.

The President emphasized the importance of capacity building for Ghanaian coaches, noting that it is a cornerstone of his leadership agenda.

"Our determination to develop the capacities of our Coaches is unwavering. We recognize that the success of our teams is heavily dependent on the expertise and skills of our Coaches. Therefore, we are committed to providing them with the best possible training and development opportunities," he stated.

The French Ambassador, Jules Armand Aniambossou, reiterated his support for the program and expressed his belief that positive outcomes would result from the project. He commended the GFA for its proactive approach to improving football coaching standards and pledged continued collaboration between the two nations.

The Coaching Exchange Program is expected to have a profound impact on the participants, empowering them with advanced coaching skills and innovative strategies. This will not only enhance their professional capabilities but also contribute significantly to the growth and success of Women’s Football in Ghana.

Credit: GFA COMMUNICATIONS