1 hour ago

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku says the Ghana Football Association is committed to improving the lives and the efficiency of referees across all competitions in the country.

Speaking at the first ever meet the press series at the Exim Bank Conference hall in Accra,the GFA boss affirmed his commitment at improving the lives of referees and finding ways to lessen their burden

He says there have been meetings with the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) in outlining the right system of checks and balances to help enhance their capacity and also improve performance.

The GFA boss also added that they are committed to clearing all outstanding debts and have made efforts in paying some with clear payment plans in place with GH¢300,000.00 paid as first tranche.

"Soon we shall be announcing a relationship with the State Transport Corporation and they would be a key partner in ensuring that referees for the GPL, Division One and Women's Premier League have access to easy transport," he said.

Mr. Okraku announced that they have ordered for new communications gadgets to be used by referees in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and would soon be available to all referees, which formed part of the grand attempt to improve officiating.

He added that they were discussions with hotels as partners, to take care of the accommodation and feeding of referees during matches.

"We are almost done with our transport strategy to ensure that the lives of our referees are comfortable than they use to be." he added