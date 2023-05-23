2 hours ago

Incumbent President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E.S Okraku has disclosed that he has done enormously well to warrant another extension to his mandate.

He believes he has far exceedingly out-performed his game-changer manifesto he outdoored prior to winning the October 2019 elections.

In an exclusive interview with Juliet Bawuah on SuperSport, the President of WAFU Zone B, Kurt Okraku, expressed his belief that he deserves another term in office.

He highlighted the progress made under his leadership and emphasized the need for continued work to elevate Ghanaian football to a higher standard.

Reflecting on his achievements thus far, Okraku stated, "Normally, I would not want to look into the manifesto because if it is about ticking the boxes on the provisions of the manifesto, we have achieved." He proudly asserted that the accomplishments have surpassed the initial promises outlined in the manifesto, with special and remarkable improvements delivered to the football community. However, he acknowledged that there is still more work to be done.

“I belong to that school of thought that for those footballing products we enjoy on TV from the European market, we should be in a position to deliver same for our people in our country and that is what inspires me a lot. Even though we have done well, I still believe there is more work to be done.

“I know it’s a herculean task but Rome was not built in a day. As we fix the fundamental problems, our clubs will stand on their feet, our clubs will be more attractive, they will have more resources and hire the right people and our industry will improve and hopefully, by that time, we will have a lot more TV stations who are interested in the product and that will bring in more resources and surely, our industry will get to the promised land,” he added.

Okraku subscribes to the belief that Ghanaian football should strive to provide the same quality and excitement as the football products enjoyed by viewers from the European market.

This vision serves as his inspiration to drive further development. While acknowledging the progress made, he emphasized the importance of ongoing efforts, stating, "Even though we have done well, I still believe there is more work to be done."

Aware of the challenges that lie ahead, Okraku compared the task to building Rome, acknowledging that it cannot be accomplished overnight.

By addressing fundamental issues, he envisions a future where Ghanaian clubs stand on their own feet, becoming more attractive and resourceful.

This, in turn, will lead to a stronger football industry, drawing the interest of multiple TV stations and generating additional resources. With these improvements, Okraku envisions the Ghanaian football industry reaching the promised land.

As the elections approach, Kurt Okraku aims to build upon his achievements and continue spearheading the progress of Ghanaian football.

With a focus on addressing fundamental challenges and driving sustainable growth, he hopes to secure another term in office to guide the football fraternity toward a brighter future.