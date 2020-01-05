1 hour ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt E S Okraku has paid a courtesy call on the Ambassador of German to Ghana, His Excellency Christoph Retzlaff.

Mr Okraku, met the Ambassador as part of his strategy to bring everyone on board to chart a new course for development of football in the country.

Following his visit, the GFA boss took to his social media pages to say, "Today I had the opportunity to Speak about our Ghanaian game with the German Ambassador, His Excellency Christoph Retzlaff".

"Ghana Football will proper agaiN", Mr. Okraku added.

The former Dreams FC Executive chairman has also visited the Spanish, Hungarian Maltese and Finnish ambassadors since assuming office as part of establishing a working relationship with the various football associations.