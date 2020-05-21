50 minutes ago

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku has lashed out former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah about the way and manner he is going about with his five month salary arrears and two match bonuses.

The GFA chief has described the situation as 'unfortunate' as it could have been handled in a much more decorous way than the public tussle it has taken.

Kurt Okraku adds that the former Ghana coach is well aware and knows the processes needed to redeem his salary arrears.

"I think it's most unfortunate," he told Ghanaweb. "Honestly speaking I will not want the FA or the government to come into the public space in that manner," he added.

“Everybody knows, Kwesi Appiah knows the processes that are involved.

“He knows the GFA engaged him but we are not responsible for paying his salaries. The Ministry of Youth and Sports pays the salaries of our national team coaches, and they do it via the sponsorship from GNPC.

“There are processes that one has to go through; at times it does end quickly, at times it does delay but it’s unfortunate that he went public,” Kurt Okraku added.

The former Ghana coach claims he is owed salary arrears of $185,000 which consist of five month salary arrears and bonuses for two matches.

Kwasi Appiah's contract expired in December last year with the GFA failing to extend it and was subsequently replaced with his no.2 C.K Akonnor.