1 hour ago

President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Mr. Kurt Okraku has began a tour of Corporate institutions in the country as he seek to establish good relationship between the Football governing body and corporate Ghana.

Mr Okraku started his tour with a visit to Fan Milk Ghana limited, producers of assorted milk-Choco drinks including Fan Yogo, Fan Ice, and many others.

The FA president was met by the leadership of the company who expressed appreciation for the historic visit.

The FA president expressed great optimism in the discussions which included the presence of the Managing director of Fan Milk Mr Mr Yeo Ziobeieton and Head of Marketing, Mr Edwin Amoako at the company’s head offices in Accra.

In short a short word to describe the meeting, Mr Kurt Okraku said “Ghana Football and Fanmilk…..”

The Ghana FA President is expected to visit many other corporate installations in the coming days.