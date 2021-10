2 hours ago

The under listed License B holders are kindly requested to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 for the CAF/GFA License B Coaching refresher course.

The Course for the first batch will run from Wednesday, October 27 to Sunday, October 31, 2021. Participants are requested to come along with their Laptops. Reporting time is 4pm on Wednesday.

Find the list in the attached document:

CAF GFA LICENSE B COACHING REFRESHER COURSE