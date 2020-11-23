5 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association has reportedly called a truce with Kumasi Asante Kotoko after a meeting on Monday with all Chief Executive Officers(CEO) of Ghana Premier League clubs.

Kotoko and the GFA were at odds over the use of VEO cutting edge technology cameras to record their games for the purpose of education and tactical analysis.

It will be recalled that Kotoko's opening game of the Ghana Premier League season against Techiman Eleven Wonders delayed by eleven minutes with Kotoko threatening at a point in time to boycott the match due to the GFA's insistence on preventing the team from recording their game.

Eventually cool heads prevailed and Kotoko was allowed to capture the match with their VEO cameras.

This led to Kotoko angrily writing an 11 point worded letter taking the GFA to the cleaners and threatening to withdraw from the GFA's TV rights deal with StarTimes.

At the meeting on Monday, the GFA has reached a consensus with all Ghana Premier League clubs to allow them record their own games for educational and analytical purposes only.