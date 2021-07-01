1 hour ago

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday slapped Division One League side Phar Rnagers with a five year ban for misconduct.

A private legal practitioner, Nii Adamah Sackey says that the GFA cannot punish a shareholder of any club as he/she is not part of the day to day running of the club.

“If you are a shareholder, you are not necessarily an official of the club because an official is involved with the day to day running of the club. The directing minds of the clubs are the directors and employees and officers of the club. Shareholders are not part of the day to day running of the club so unless you can prove to me that shareholders took a decision to make a club defunct, you cannot punish the shareholder”. He told Happy FM.

He added that the Disciplinary Committee seem to be contradicting itself when it states that “We daresay that after considering the full contents of the Statement of Defence of Phar Rangers FC carefully, this Committee finds no trace whatsoever of the Board Resolution or any statement on the defunct position of the club. The club rather used words to the effect that in the mind of the club, the club had already withdrawn but wishes to change their mind by rescinding the withdrawn position because of the effect on other clubs and the league”.

This follows the club's decision to withdraw from all football related activities of the Ghana Football Association although that decision was rescinded later.

"That Phar Rangers FC is hereby suspended from all competitions of the Ghana Football Association for a period of Five (5) years effective this 2020/2021 football season in accordance with Article 13(3) of the Division One League

Regulations," the DC ruling read on Wednesday

Subsequently the decision also averred that all directors and shareholders of the club have also been banned for fiver years from all football related activities effective immediately.