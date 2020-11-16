37 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association has cautioned all Clubs and Stakeholders to desist from illegal filming of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

In a letter from the Association addressed to all Clubs and stakeholders, the GFA emphasized that illegal filming infringes on the Contractual agreement with Broadcast partners Startimes Ghana and anyone found culpable will be dragged to the Law Court.

However, recorded copies will be made available to all interested Clubs for educational and analytical purposes while the media should consult Startimes Ghana for highlights contents for their various shows:

Read full details of the letter here;