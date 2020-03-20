1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association has cautioned clubs still training to desist from it in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Government of Ghana last Sunday announced a temporary ban on public, social and outdoor events including sports in a bid to curb the community spread the lethal COVID-19 virus.

Since the announcement was made, football was suspended for at least a month but some clubs are still holding training sessions with the players.

Below is the statament:

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has closed its offices until further notice because of Coronavirus concerns.

"Members of the GFA including clubs, Regional Football Associations, etc are being reminded to use the online systems of the GFA (email, Registration System - FIFA Connect) to communicate with the Secretariat until the offices reopen.

"The GFA will continue to engage with the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service on the next steps and inform our staff and stakeholders accordingly of any changes.

"This is part of the precautionary measures being undertaken by the Executive Council of the GFA to curb the spread of the pandemic.

"The GFA is also reminding clubs that are still engaged in training to desist with immediate effect and fully respect the directive from H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo–Addo."