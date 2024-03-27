1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken decisive action against Berekum Chelsea head coach Samuel Boadu following an incident during his team's recent 1-1 draw with Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League.

Boadu has been formally charged with breaching Section 12(1) (i) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, for allegedly verbally abusing the match officials during the game.

In a notice posted on Twitter, the GFA stated, "Berekum Chelsea’s head coach, Samuel Boadu has been charged with breach of Section 12(1) (i) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, following Berekum Chelsea’s Ghana Premier League game against Bechem United."

The notice further indicated that Boadu has until Thursday, March 28, 2024, to respond to the charges.

The GFA's decision underscores its unwavering commitment to maintaining discipline and respect for match officials within the Ghana Premier League, ensuring fair play and integrity in all aspects of the game.