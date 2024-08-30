2 hours ago

Dr. Randy Abbey, a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, has clarified that there are currently no negotiations between the GFA and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) regarding the broadcast rights for the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

GBC, Ghana's state-owned broadcaster, had shown interest in acquiring the GPL broadcast rights, notably with an unsuccessful bid in 2019.

The rights were eventually awarded to StarTimes, which secured a long-term contract covering both the GPL and the MTN FA Cup. That contract concluded after the 2023/2024 season.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Dr. Abbey confirmed that there are no current discussions with GBC for TV broadcast rights.

“I am not aware of anything with GBC. The only thing I am aware of is GBC writing to the GFA requesting rights for radio commentary,” he said.

Dr. Abbey also addressed ongoing talks with StarTimes, noting, “They are yet to honor [some commitments], so the contract has ended, and there are outstanding issues from the previous one. We’ve been engaging.”

The GFA’s clarification comes as interest in the GPL broadcast rights intensifies with the new season approaching. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on how they will be able to watch their favorite teams in action.