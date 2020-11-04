2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that all allowances due referees, Match Commissioners, Cameramen and Venue Media Officers in the cancelled 2019/2020 season have been paid.

This clears the way for the new season that is set to kick off on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in line with the new GFA Refereeing Policy.

Referees, Match Commissioners and other service providers in Premier, Division One and Women’s Premier League were owed some allowances for officiating in the 2019/2020 season that got cancelled on June 30, 2020 as a result of the corona virus pandemic.

Before the cancellation, there were fifteen rounds of games in the Premier League, thirteen in the Division One League and seven games in the Women’s Premier League. In all, 56 games were played in the Women’s Premier League, 133 games in the Premier League and 310 games in the National Division One League.

The GFA would like to thank all Referees, Match Commissioners, Venue Media Officers and Cameramen and Women for the enterprise they put in to ensure the success of our matches