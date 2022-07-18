1 hour ago

It appears that finally there is some good news for clubs in Ghana as the GFA is close to securing a sponsorship package for the Ghana Premier League, Women's Premier League, and the Division One League.

The Ghana Premier League(GPL) and other domestic leagues have been bereft of sponsors since the Kurt Okraku-led administration took over the reigns of Ghana football.

There have been few ones like media sponsors StarTimes but the league has been without a headline sponsor for some time now.

There are other deals with NASCO and Melocm for the Ghana Premier League but sponsors have come at a premium for the elite division.

A lot has been attributed to the failure of powers that be to attract sponsors for its most glamourous product aside from the hallowed Black Stars.

However, speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, the spokesperson of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum told says that the GFA is in talks for a headline sponsors for the various leagues with the talks very positive.

“In the past two seasons, the various leagues have been played without a headline sponsor and you cannot blame the current administration because we are all aware of what happened,” he told Asempa FM

“When we took office, we have made the effort to stream the Women’s League on Facebook and also being aired on MAX TV. We know it’s not enough but it is better than before.

“We have spoken to companies who are willing to come on board to sponsor the various leagues and I am sure before the start of the football season, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] will announce the respective companies and what they are offering the leagues.

"We're excited about the discussions. I look very positive. In the next few weeks, we will make the details public. Not only one company. It's not only for Ghana Premier League but also for Division One League and Women's Premier League,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 2022/23 football season will kick off in September as announced by the Ghana FA.