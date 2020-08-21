1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has sent a message of condolence to Black Stars and Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori and his entire family on the demise of his mother.

Richard Ofori lost his mother madam Mary Ankama last week after a short illness at Aburi in the Eastern Region.

The late madam Mary Ankama a mother of four children was 62 years old until her passing.

Three of them are males with Richard Ofori the third born while the other one is a female.

The Ghana Football Association issued a statement commiserating with the Black Stars goalkeeper and the entire family.

"We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori and his family on the demise of his mother. Our prayers and sympathies goes out to Richard in this difficult period. May her soul Rest In Peace," a statement on the official Twitter handle of GFA read.

